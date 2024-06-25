Cleanliness rating panel meeting held in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 24

A district-level cleanliness Green Leaf Rating Committee meeting was held in Chamba under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal. The meeting included an extensive discussion on the rating system initiated by the government for guest areas.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that the primary objective of the Green Leaf Rating was to ensure world-class cleanliness in hotels, resorts and homestays from tourism perspective. He mentioned that the targeted group includes hotels, lodges, homestays, dharamshalas and camps based on mobile toilets. The rating will be based on adherence to safe cleanliness practices as outlined in the guidelines.

The Deputy Commissioner highlighted that the ranking scheme was launched in November 2023, by the Central Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation. As an initiative, workshops will be organised by state teams of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Rural and the Tourism Department for stakeholders to discuss the concept, process and desired outcomes.

A three-tier committee system has been proposed for its implementation, which includes the formation of a verification sub-committee by the Sub-Divisional Officer for ground-level verification, followed by a district committee.

