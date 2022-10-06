Cleanliness work not being done properly

Efficient cleanliness work is not being carried out in Krishnagar Ward. Heaps of garbage can be seen at several spots of the ward. Waste hasn’t been cleared from a nullah, flowing through the area. The issues have been raised before the Shimla Municipal Corporation on several occasion but it hasn’t been resolved yet. — Amit, Shimla

Motorists a harried lot

The traffic gets obstructed between Broni khud and the bus stand in Rampur due to poor maintenance of the road. Commuters face a lot of inconvenience as the traffic moves at a snail’s pace. The authorities concerned should repair the road at the earliest. — Rajesh, Rampur

Traffic jams in front of Bishop cotton school

Vehicles parked alongside the road in front of Bishop Cotton School (BCS) cause frequent traffic jams. People usually visit the area as several eateries are located on this stretch. Ironically, people park their vehicles haphazardly even though the women police station is about 50 metre away from the stretch. The authorities concerned should take action against the defaulters. — Ashu, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

#Shimla