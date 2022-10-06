Cleanliness work not being done properly

Efficient cleanliness work is not being carried out in Krishnagar Ward. Heaps of garbage can be seen at several spots of the ward. Waste hasn’t been cleared from a nullah, flowing through the area. The issues have been raised before the Shimla Municipal Corporation on several occasion but it hasn’t been resolved yet. — Amit, Shimla
Motorists a harried lot
The traffic gets obstructed between Broni khud and the bus stand in Rampur due to poor maintenance of the road. Commuters face a lot of inconvenience as the traffic moves at a snail’s pace. The authorities concerned should repair the road at the earliest. — Rajesh, Rampur
Traffic jams in front of Bishop cotton school
Vehicles parked alongside the road in front of Bishop Cotton School (BCS) cause frequent traffic jams. People usually visit the area as several eateries are located on this stretch. Ironically, people park their vehicles haphazardly even though the women police station is about 50 metre away from the stretch. The authorities concerned should take action against the defaulters. — Ashu, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
34 killed in mass shooting at children's day-care centre in Thailand
Victims include 22 children as well as adults, police say in...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff
The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...
Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US
Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...
India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths
UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...