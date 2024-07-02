Clear choked drains or face action, civic body tells depts

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 1

To prevent a disaster-like situation in case of heavy rain in the monsoon season, the Shimla Municipal Corporation has directed all departments concerned to remove surplus soil and debris from roads and clear roadside drains and culverts.

The corporation has also warned the departments of registering cases in case of negligence.

An official order to this effect was issued here today by Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri to Regional Officer, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI); Superintending Engineer, National Highway Division, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD) and Superintending Engineer, 4th Circle, HPPWD.

As per the orders, the departments concerned have been directed to treat it as most urgent and give special attention to clearing all choked drains, culverts and nullahs within their jurisdiction.

The action came after Shimla Municipal Corporation Mayor Surender Chauhan, along with the MC authorities, visited all wards following the first rain of monsoon on June 28.

They found that all drains and culverts on the national highway were closed, resulting in water flowing on the NH and the MC road.

Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri said water was flowing towards residential areas below the MC road, posing a danger to the life and property of people in case of heavy rain.

The cleaning of choked nullahs and drains has been the focus of the civic body, as last year the town witnessed massive destruction in many areas due to choked nullahs and drains. To avoid a repeat ofthe last year’s natural disaster, the MC had decided to clean all choked nullahs and drains across the town before the arrival of the monsoon.

In June, the Shimla Municipal Corporation had started a month-long cleanliness drive in all 34 wards of the town.

