Clear dues in 10 days: HPSEB to Dalhousie MC

Nurpur, December 3
Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) today served a notice on the Municipal Council (MC) of Dalhousie in Chamba district, directing the latter to clear the outstanding streetlighting bill within 10 days.
Inderjeet Singh, HPSEBL Assistant Engineer, Dalhousie subdivision, said if the MC didn’t deposit the pending dues of Rs 4.37 crore within the time period then electricity supply to the streetlight network in the city would be snapped. He added the Dalhousie civic body had failed to clear the dues for the past several years. “The HPSEBL have been issuing notices to the MC every month. But, now, an ultimatum of 10-days have been issued.”
