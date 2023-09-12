Clear landslide debris at slaughterhouse on priority

Several animals were buried under the landslide debris in the slaughterhouse area at Krishna Nagar. With animals carcasses buried under the debris, a threat of epidemic spread looms large over the area and a foul smell emanates from the site. The authorities must get the carcasses and the debris removed from the site at the earliest. —Ram Kumar, Krishna Nagar

Expedite road restoration work in Shimla

the road leading to Kasumpti from Vikasnagar had caved-in during the recent torrential rains. Now that there are dry sunny days, the restoration of this roads has been initiated. However, the authorities concerned must expedite the process so that the commuters are not forced to take longer routes anymore. —Garima Negi, Kasumpti

Remove fallen trees from Parwanoo-Dharampur road

trees fallen on the Parwanoo-Dharampur highway should be removed at the earliest. These have blocked two lanes of the highway, causing inconvenience to the commuters. The removal of these trees will enable smooth flow of traffic on the highway. The authorities must look into the matter on priority. —Vipin, Dharampur

