Clear medical bills, pensioners ask govt

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 7

The HP Pensioners’ Welfare Association (HPPWA) has flayed the state government for not releasing sufficient funds under the medical head of pensioners.

In a press note issued here today, chief spokesperson of the association PC Oberoi said due to non-release of sufficient funds, medical bills, worth lakhs of rupees, of pensioners across the state had been lying piled up.

He regretted that the ailing pensioners were facing financial hardship while the bed-ridden pensioners were worst affected.

Oberoi disclosed that despite repeated requests, the government had not made the funds available to the heads of offices in the state.—