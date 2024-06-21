Cleared of snow, Gramphu-Kaza road opened for two-way traffic

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 20

In a significant development for commuters and locals in Himachal Pradesh, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has restored the Gramphu-Kaza highway for two-way traffic movement in Lahaul and Spiti district. On June 18, the district administration Lahaul and Spiti had allowed traffic movement on this highway for all kinds of vehicles.

This crucial route, which connects Kullu to Kaza via Kunzum Pass (14,931ft), had been disrupted due to heavy snowfall between Gramphu and Losar during winter. The restoration efforts by the BRO will now pave the way for the resumption of regular bus services by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) along this vital stretch between Kullu and Kaza.

The Gramphu-Kaza highway, a lifeline of Spiti residents and a key route for tourism, had blocked in November after snowfall, causing inconvenience to travellers besides having an adverse economic impact on the inhabitants of the region. The relentless efforts of the BRO personnel, working under challenging conditions, resulted in the restoration of the road for travel.

Announcing the reopening of the highway, Deputy Commissioner Lahaul and Spiti Rahul Kumar highlighted the extensive repair and clearance operations undertaken by the BRO to enable restoration of traffic in the route which is popular among tourists and the used by the locals alike.

“BRO teams have worked tirelessly to clear snow and debris from the Gramphu-Kaza highway. The BRO understands the importance of this route for the local communities,” the DC said.

Following the restoration of this highway, the HRTC is now gearing up for the resumption of bus services between Kullu and Kaza. The bus service will come as a huge relief to the residents and businesses dependent on the transport link for daily commuting for trade and tourism between Kullu and Kaza.

“The HRTC will resume its bus service between Kullu and Kaza within the next few days. Passengers will be able to travel comfortably and reliably between these two important destinations,” said a senior official from HRTC.

Radha Devi, Regional Manager HRTC Depot at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti, said “We conducted a bus trial on this route yesterday. A few stretches of the road were found unfit for the movement of bus. We will take up this matter with the BRO for road maintenance at key points after which bus service will be resumed between Kullu and Kaza.”

The resumption of bus services is expected to give boost to local economies that rely heavily on tourism. Kaza serves as a gateway to the picturesque Spiti Valley and its numerous attractions. With the road cleared, tourists can once again explore the stunning landscapes and cultural treasures that the region has to offer.

