Climate change major challenge, says Governor

Palampur, May 18
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, while presiding over the 25th senate meeting at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Agricultural University in Palampur today, said climate change was a major challenge being faced by the world today, which was directly related to agriculture, horticulture and food security. He said there were many challenges in the agriculture sector, for which solutions had to be found.
“You are experts and from the last many years of your concerted efforts, the university has achieved many milestones in agriculture. I hope that this process will continue,” said the Governor.
He said the biggest challenge in front of the youth was skill development. He called upon young scientists to work with more dedication and gain new skills in their field. “The Prime Minister is trying to double the income of farmers. We should do whatever we can in this direction,” he said.
