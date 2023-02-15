Clock Tower top needs illumination

The lack of light at the top of the Clock Tower in Mandi town is taking away the charm of the popular landmark. The international Shivratri fair, when thousands of tourists and pilgrims visit the town, is all set to begin from February 19. The civic body should install lights at the top of the tower and ensure that it is properly illuminated. Dharmender, Mandi
Work on parking lot near igmc going at snail’s pace
There is an urgent need to speed up work on the parking lot being built near the IGMC Hospital in Shimla. The facility with a capacity for around 500 to 600 vehicles will be a huge relief to residents, patients and staff. But the work is going on at a tardy pace. The departments concerned should speed up the construction work. Rohan, Shimla
Lack of streetlights irks pedestrians
it is becoming difficult to reach the bus stand near the IGMC Hospital at night. Pedestrians are facing inconvenience as the road stretch between Sanjauli and the bus stand is not well lit. The civic body should install adequate streetlights and repair ones which are non-functional on priority. Ajit, Shimla
