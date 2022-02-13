Kullu: Miraculous escape for 30 as HRTC bus clings to a cliff

Our Correspondent

KULLU, FEBRUARY 12

About 30 passengers had a narrow escape as an HRTC bus veered off the road and its front portion was left hanging towards a deep gorge near Tamuhal village of Raila panchayat in the Sainj valley of this district yesterday.

Fortunately, the bus did not fall into the gorge and it clung to the edge of a cliff. A major tragedy could have happened had the bus slipped even a little further.

The HRTC bus was going from Kullu towards Raila. The last station of the bus was Sharan, but near Tamuhal village, about 6 km before Sharan, driver Sanjay Kumar reportedly had a pain in the chest with heavy sweating and he fell almost unconscious and the bus went out of his control and veered off road. The panicked passengers got out safely after breaking the windows of the bus.

Banjar MLA Surender Shourie, the administration and police reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Ambulances were rushed to the spot.

Around 10 persons suffered minor injuries. The driver was referred to Kullu hospital. The MLA gave instructions to the Health Department to provide all possible help to those injured in the accident. Most injured were discharged after providing the first aid. The MLA gave directions to investigate the matter.

