Close shave for 5 kids in Manali tin shed fire

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 21

Five children had a narrow escape as a tin shed housing three families was gutted in Siyal village at Manali today.

The children were alone at home and as soon as they ran out, three cylinders exploded, reducing the shed to ashes.

Landlord Rohit Sharma and other two families of Lalu and Naresh of Nepal suffered lost all their belongings.

Fire station in-charge Prem said the incident was reported at 2.45 pm and a team reached the spot soon and controlled the blaze. “Five trees in an adjoining garden were also damaged. There has been a loss of more than Rs 1 lakh.”

Meanwhile, DSP KD Sharma said the cause of the fire was being ascertained.