Close shave for CPS

Kullu, May 6
Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sunder Singh Thakur had a narrow escape today when he along with government officials was inspecting development works at Kadingcha village in the Lug valley and a tree uprooted due to a storm fell precariously near them. Virender Sharma, XEN of the HPSEBL, was injured in the incident.
In another incident, a cow died after a tree fell on it at a Gau Sadan in Lanka Bekar area of Kullu town because of a storm.
