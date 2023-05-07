Close shave for CPS

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 6

Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sunder Singh Thakur had a narrow escape today when he along with government officials was inspecting development works at Kadingcha village in the Lug valley and a tree uprooted due to a storm fell precariously near them. Virender Sharma, XEN of the HPSEBL, was injured in the incident.

In another incident, a cow died after a tree fell on it at a Gau Sadan in Lanka Bekar area of Kullu town because of a storm.