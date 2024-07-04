Close shave for driver as truck goes downhill

Our Correspondent

Nahan, July 3

A truck driver and a cleaner had a providential escape on Wednesday when their vehicle plunged into a gorge on the Paonta Sahib-Shillai National Highway-707 near Shilla village.

The trailer truck loaded with an excavator machine was going from Shillai to Kafota when it suddenly came to a halt on a steep incline near Shillai. Driver Pankaj from Kishankot instructed the cleaner to get out and place a stone behind the wheels to prevent the truck from sliding.

As the trailer truck kept rolling back, the driver jumped out and escaped with minor injuries. The Shillai police have launched a probe into the incident.

#Nahan #Paonta Sahib