Close shave for passengers as bus skids off road in Lahaul

Kullu, November 22
An HRTC bus going from Kullu to Keylong skidded off the road at a turn between Gondhla and Dalang in Lahaul and Spiti district today. However, a major mishap was averted as the bus got stuck on the edge of the road in a pile of mud.
According to information, the driver lost control over the wheel and the bus got stuck on the edge of the road in mud. There were 32 passengers in the bus when the incident occurred. The driver pulled the handbrake to stop the bus from falling off the road.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Latest CCTV footage shows Delhi minister Satyendar Jain having lavish meal at Tihar jail
Jail sources say Jain has gained 8 kg while in jail, contrar...
Another man arrested in connection with recovery of explosives in Mizoram: NIA
Lalringsanga (54) was arrested on November 21 from Aizawl in...
Nepal PM Deuba wins from Dadeldhura; Nepali Congress ahead in election tally
Deuba secures 25,534 votes against his nearest rival Sagar D...
US to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
The moratorium was slated to expire January 1, a date that B...