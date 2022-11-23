Close shave for passengers as bus skids off road in Lahaul

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 22

An HRTC bus going from Kullu to Keylong skidded off the road at a turn between Gondhla and Dalang in Lahaul and Spiti district today. However, a major mishap was averted as the bus got stuck on the edge of the road in a pile of mud.

According to information, the driver lost control over the wheel and the bus got stuck on the edge of the road in mud. There were 32 passengers in the bus when the incident occurred. The driver pulled the handbrake to stop the bus from falling off the road.

#Kullu #Lahaul and Spiti