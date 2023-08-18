Closure of Chakki Mor hits supplies

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 17

The closure of Chakki Mor on the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of the National Highway (NH)-5 for the past four days for heavy vehicles has put on hold the supply of essential services like LPG and ration in the public distribution shops (PDS).

While several trucks carrying apples were parked along the highway at Dharampur last evening, the trucks carrying LPG cylinders, vehicular fuel for gas stations as well as ration were unable to come to the district.

With the apple season being in full swing, the growers were suffering on account of closure of this key route.

The work to restore the road at the Chakki Mor gathered pace and the road was opened for heavy vehicles on Wednesday evening. Light vehicles were permitted to pass on Tuesday.

“Three truck carrying 317 LPG cylinders each were unable to reach Solan for the past three days due to the closure of the Parwanoo-Dharampur highway at the Chakki Mor. These trucks had come from various places in Haryana. The gas agencies were running out of supplies”, said Narinder Dhiman, District Controller, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, on Wednesday.

