Closure of toilets at Chamba bus stand resented

Chamba, January 1
The Janhit Sabha has resented the closure of toilets at the bus stand in Chowari town of Chamba district without any alternative arrangements.
It says the toilets have been locked for a month due to the overflow of septic tank. Thousands of commuters, especially passengers of long-route buses, are facing problems due to the closed toilets. It has also led to unhygienic conditions on the bus stand premises.
People are demanding alternative arrangements. Sabha office-bearers say they would resort to protest if the authorities did not make the alternative arrangements soon.
