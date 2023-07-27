Cloudburst damages 3 houses at Rampur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 26

Three houses, a primary school building and two community centre buildings collapsed in flashfloods triggered by a cloudburst at Kandhar village inin Rampur subdivision of Shimla district on Tuesday night. Around 15 to 20 sheep and seven or eight cows, too, were swept away. However, no loss of human life was reported as people left their houses before the flashfloods occurred.

Most of the places in the state received continuous rainfall on Tuesday night but the highest rain was recorded in Sirmaur district. The Jaton barrage received 156 mm of rain until Wednesday morning, followed by Renukaji (120 mm), Nahan (113 mm) and Pachhad (103 mm).

Due to heavy rain, a landslide occurred on the Rohanat road, blocking the Shimla-Shillai road.

The weather department has issued an orange alert of heavy rainfall in several districts tomorrow. The department has also issued an alert for flashfloods in Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra and Chamba districts.

#Shimla