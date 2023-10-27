Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to IGMC with stomach infection

Shimla, October 26
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital (IGMC) here early this morning with stomach ache. As per the health bulletin released by the hospital this evening, the Chief Minister was stable and a team of six senior doctors led by Dr Brij Sharma, Head of the Department of Gastroenterology, was monitoring his condition.
IGMC Medical Superintendent Dr Rahul Rao said that the Chief Minster was brought to the hospital after 1 am. “On reaching the hospital, tests, including ultrasound, were conducted on him and he was diagnosed of stomach infection,” he added.
Meanwhile, Naresh Chauhan, Sukhu’s Principal Media Adviser, said that the Chief Minister probably contracted stomach infection while travelling over the past few days.
He added that doctors had advised him rest for a couple of days. "There's no reason for concern over his health. He has been advised rest for a couple of days. He will be discharged from the hospital soon," said Chauhan.
