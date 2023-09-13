CM: Apprised PM of flood damage

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 12

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that during his recent visit to New Delhi, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the dinner hosted by the President for the members of G-20 nations and apprised him about the colossal damage caused in Himachal due to heavy rain, flashfloods and landslides.

Sukhu, during a visit to Mandi and Kullu, said, “I again urged the Prime Minister to declare the calamity in Himachal as a national disaster.” He added that Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had personally inspected flood-hit areas last month and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi today took stock of the colossal damage caused by flashfloods and landslides triggered by heavy rain in Himachal.

Sukhu said, “The state government has sent to the Central Government the damage claims of Rs 8,000 crore till August 10 and of Rs 12,000 crore from August 10 to 14. The Central Government should have voluntarily extended financial support to the government for the people of the state.”

“The state government has decided to pay rent to those who are staying in relief camps so as to lessen their sufferings,” he added.

The Kullu Fruit Growers Mandal, Katrain, presented a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh.

