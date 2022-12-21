CM asks Finance Dept for proposal to implement OPS

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 20

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that he had directed the Finance Department to come up with a detailed proposal regarding the implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS) at the earliest.

Incentives for farmers Focus will be laid on strengthening the agrarian economy of the state by providing incentives to farmers. As agriculture and horticulture contribute about 13 per cent of the GDP, better technological knowhow will be provided to farmers. — Sukhvinder Sukhu, Chief Minister

He said that he was committed to honouring the 10 promises made by the Congress and the old pension scheme (OPS) would be restored in the very first Cabinet meeting.

Sukhu, who is in quarantine after he tested positive for Covid, said, “The state Finance Department has been directed to come up with a detailed proposal regarding the implementation of the OPS for employees covered under the new pension scheme.”

He said that the suggestions of various employee organizations and other sections of society were being taken into consideration so that a viable and comprehensive way is found to implement the OPS.

He said, “The government is committed to fulfiling all 10 guarantees made by the Congress before the elections. All efforts will be made to meet the expectations of the people of the state.”

The Chief Minister said that his government would promote eco-friendly vehicles and electric vehicles would be introduced in the Secretariat and the Transport Department.