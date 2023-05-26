CM assures HPSEBL staff of OPS benefits

Tribune News Service

Shimla/Dharamsala, May 25

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has assured the employees of HP State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) of providing them with the benefits of the old pension scheme (OPS). This would benefit about 6,500 HPSEBL employees, who are covered under the new pension scheme (NPS)

The assurance came after over 5,000 HPSEBL employees and power engineers from all over the state gathered at the board headquarters here today in support of their demand for the OPS benefits. “The government has implemented the OPS in all departments, boards and corporations except the HPSEBL. The power board employees gathered in Shimla to protest against this injustice. Thankfully, the Chief Minister took note of our protest and issued directions for the implementation of the OPS,” said HPSEBL Employees Union secretary HL Verma. “Following the Chief Minister’s intervention, the board management called us for talks and assured us that the OPS orders will be issued within two days,” he added.

Sukhu said in a press note that government employees played a crucial role in the progress and development of the state. “The Congress government had approved the implementation of the OPS in its first Cabinet meeting, benefiting over 1.36 lakh state employees. Now, the HPSEBL employees will be brought under the scheme so that they can also avail of its benefits,” he added.

Sukhu said that the welfare of government employees was of utmost importance to the state government. He added, “A three per cent dearness allowance installment has been released. Despite a challenging fiscal situation, the government has adopted a balanced approach,” he added.

Sukhu said that the previous BJP government had also made announcements but actual financial benefits were not provided to the employees.