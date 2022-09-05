CM attacks Cong over 10 guarantees to voters

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 4

Targeting the Congress, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said today that Congress was a sinking ship and several leaders of the Congress were in touch with the BJP to join the party any time. He said that the party which did not have its own guarantee was giving 10 guarantees to woo people of the state with an eye on polls.

The Chief Minister was here today at Nachan Assembly constituency of Mandi district to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of 32 development projects worth about Rs 165 crore.

Addressing the gathering at Nachan, the Chief Minister said that celebrations to commemorate 75 years of existence of the state were not going well with the Congress leaders. The state government was celebrating this occasion to express its gratitude to the people for their contribution in making Himachal Pradesh where it stood today.

The CM said the resolve of the government to ensure Mission Repeat was not going well with the Congress leaders.

“One Congress leader was even claiming that how a commoner Chief Minister can achieve this what a six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh could not achieve,” he added.

“Himachal Pradesh has made rapid strides in various sectors. At the time of formation of the state, there were only four districts whereas today there are 12 districts. In the year 1948, the literacy rate of the state was 4.8 per cent which has gone up to 83 per cent. There were only 228 km roads in the state in 1948, whereas today the road length was nearly 40,000 km connecting every nook and corner of the state,” he added.

Major credit for this goes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who started PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and about 20,000 kms roads were constructed in the state under the PMGSY. The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 32 development projects worth about Rs 165 crore in Nachan Assembly constituency.

Earlier, he laid the foundation stone of Amba Prasad Rotary Charitable Eye Hospital at Sundernagar. He flagged off an advance life supporting ambulance donated by Sundernagar Polytechnic Alumni Association on the occasion.

The CM thanked NRI and philanthropist Amba Prasad for donating Rs 2 crore for construction of this eye hospital. Amba Prasad was an alumnus of Government Polytechnic, Sundernagar. He also presided over Sanskrit Utkarsh Mahotsav at Sundernagar.

“The government has decided to designate Shastri and language teachers as TGTs. With this decision, as many as 15,000 language teachers and Shastri teachers have now been designated as TGT Hindi and TGT Sanskrit. New posts of Sanskrit lecturers have been created in Sanskrit colleges along with appointments of Professors in these colleges,” he said.