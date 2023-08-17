Himachal CM, BJP leaders pay tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Shimla, August 16
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu offered floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at his statue on the Ridge here today.
He said that Vajpayee was a great orator, poet, litterateur and a multi-faceted personality. Leaders of all political parties had equal respect for him and “Vajpayee remains a source of inspiration for all”. Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal and councillors were present on the occasion.
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla also paid floral tribute to Vajpayee at the Raj Bhavan. Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur along with other BJP leaders also paid tributes to the former Prime Minister. “All leaders, cutting across political lines, had immense respect for Vajpayee Ji” said the former Chief Minister.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh
Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...
Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14
The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot
High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats
The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...
Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat
FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC