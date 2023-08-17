Himachal CM, BJP leaders pay tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 16

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu offered floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at his statue on the Ridge here today.

He said that Vajpayee was a great orator, poet, litterateur and a multi-faceted personality. Leaders of all political parties had equal respect for him and “Vajpayee remains a source of inspiration for all”. Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal and councillors were present on the occasion.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla also paid floral tribute to Vajpayee at the Raj Bhavan. Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur along with other BJP leaders also paid tributes to the former Prime Minister. “All leaders, cutting across political lines, had immense respect for Vajpayee Ji” said the former Chief Minister.

#BJP #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu