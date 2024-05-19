CM: BJP misled people for 10 yrs

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, May 18

On the issue of construction of railway line to Hamirpur, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Union Minister Anurag Thakur was misleading the people. While addressing the media at the Sera Rest House near Nadaun today, he said Anurag Thakur had failed to get it approved and no survey had been conducted for the railway line. On a sarcastic note, he said Thakur had arranged a budget of Rs1,000 for this project every year.

He said voters in Sujanpur and Barsar Assembly constituencies had made up their minds to oust BJP candidates who had betrayed their trust.

Sukhu said that thousands of youth joined the Indian Army in the hope of a better career and for the service of the nation but with the introduction of ‘Agniveer’ scheme in defence services, Modi government had not only discouraged youth but also compromised with national security. He said BJP leaders were answerable to the people as to why they were playing with the future of the youth. He said the BJP always tried to divert attention of the people during elections. He said he got a medical college sanctioned for the district with an approved budget of Rs 189 crore and now as CM, he had announced to establish a cancer research centre and hospital here. Sukhu said he had visited Sujanpur and Barsar Assembly constituencies in the last two days and people had made up their minds to oust BJP candidates who had betrayed their trust.

Sukhu said Congress candidates, Ranjit Singh Rana in Sujanpur and Subhash Chand Dhatwalia in Barsar, would win with huge margins. He said BJP candidate Rajinder Rana had lost his credibility in public and was unable to face the people. BJP candidate Inder Dutt Lakhanpal would also lose, he added.

