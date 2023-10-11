CM: Cases of Covid-19 norm violations will be withdrawn

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 10

The state government has decided to withdraw cases registered against people, who had violated Covid-19 norms during the pandemic, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today.

Sukhu said, “Instructions have been issued to the officials concerned in this regard during a conference held here on Tuesday. The Covid-19 breakout phase was difficult for everyone and to prevent and contain the pandemic, various measures were taken and restrictions imposed on people. During this period, hundreds of cases were registered for the violation of norms but the state government, adopting a humanitarian approach, will now withdraw all such cases.”

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu