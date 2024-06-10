CM congratulates Modi, expects substantial aid

Shimla, June 9
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today congratulated Narendra Modi on assuming the office of Prime Minister for the third time. He expressed hope that Modi would live up to the expectations of the people of the country as well as the state.
The CM expressed optimism that Himachal Pradesh would get substantial financial support from the Union Government for the development initiatives in Himachal Pradesh during his stint as the Prime Minister. “The key areas in the state could benefit from enhanced financial assistance, which would strengthen and promote the overall development of the state,” he said.
