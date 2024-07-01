CM creating terror in Dehra, says BJP

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, June 30

The state spokesperson of the BJP Sanjay Sharma in a press release issued here today has accused CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of creating an atmosphere of terror in Dehra Assembly constituency to ensure victory of his wife. The CM wants to win the byelection by misusing the government machinery.

Police force has been deployed at all entry points of the Dehra Assembly constituency and vehicles plying on the roads are being checked, due to which daily area commuters are facing difficulties. Even tourist vehicles are not being spared, leading to low tourist footfall in Kangra district. This has led tourism industry to suffer losses, he said.

Sharma further alleged that government employees are being threatened by Congress workers. Elected representatives are being pressurised by the officials of the department. This makes it clear how eager the CM to ensure the victory of his wife.

If the CM had developed the area during his tenure and understood the pain of the people in 15 months, he would not have to adopt such tactics. The kind of environment being created by the Congress party to win the elections is not a healthy tradition for democracy. Such actions are being written on the hearts of the voters here and on July 10, the voters of Dehra assembly constituency will answer this, he said. He added that BJP candidate Hoshyar Singh has proven his mettle among residents.

