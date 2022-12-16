Closure of 2 cement factories: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directs officials to resolve stalemate

Shimla, December 15
Taking up the issue of closure of two cement factories of the state seriously, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has issued instructions to senior officials to ensure speedy settlement of this dispute.
“The CM has directed the officers to identify the reasons for the dispute between the factory management and various truck operator unions and take remedial measures to resolve the issue,” Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister, said in a press statement issued here today. For this, the Deputy Commissioners of both, Solan and Bilaspur districts have been asked to resolve the dispute on priority basis after holding talks with both the parties.
Chauhan said thousands of people were getting direct and indirect employment in both these cement factories and their families were earning their livelihood from here. “Protecting the interests of the people of state is the topmost priority of the government and the authorities are engaged in resolving this dispute,” he said.
The dispute arose between the cement companies and the transporters over freight charges. The state government after holding talks with the parties concerned would resolve the dispute soon, he added.
