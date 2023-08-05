CM, Dy CM hail stay on Rahul’s conviction

Tribune News Service

Shimla/Una, August 4

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to grant a stay on the conviction of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case. He said that the truth had prevailed at last.

Sukhu said that Rahul had been raising his voice in Parliament against the anti-people policies and divisive politics of the Central Government. “It is for this very reason that the Central Government targeted him politically so as to prevent his presence in Parliament and restrain him from contesting the Lok Sabha elections next year,” he added.

He said that an attempt was made to suppress Rahul’s voice after the success of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

In Una, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the Supreme Court’s stay on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case had proved that truth could be suppressed for some time, but never defeated.

Agnihotri, while addressing mediapersons, said the decision of the apex court had strengthened the faith and respect of people in our judicial system.

He said the BJP had adopted a dictatorial approach and made attempts to derail Rahul’s political career.

