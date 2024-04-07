CM engaged in divisive politics, alleges Bindal

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 6

Himachal Pradesh BJP state president Dr Rajeev Bindal has taken aim at Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accusing him of incompetence and creating unrest. Bindal’s remarks come in the wake of the Chief Minister's remarks against former MLA Devender Bhutto; these, said Bindal, tarnished the cultural fabric of Himachal Pradesh.

Dr Bindal asserted that the Chief Minister’s objectionable remarks had disrupted the peace in Himachal Pradesh, insinuating that Sukhu did not want the state to conduct elections peacefully. He accused Sukhu of intentionally provoking the public with untimely statements, adding, that the Chief Minister was engaged in divisive politics rather than focusing on governance.

Dr Bindal lamented the lack of significant achievements by the state government during Sukhu’s tenure, claiming that no substantial progress had been made under his leadership. He criticised the CM for failing to deliver on promises and for neglecting the welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh.

