CM: Expedite road projects, ensure quality construction

Shimla, June 6
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu today reviewed various projects of four-lane and other roads being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India in the state. He directed the departments to expedite the ongoing projects to meet the timelines while ensuring quality in construction works.
Sukhu directed the NHAI authorities to fully develop the Shimla-Matour and Mandi-Pathankot roads into a four-lane to facilitate smooth travel for commuters. “The state government is developing Kangra district as the tourism capital of the state and both the four-lanes would help bolster the tourism activities,” he said.
He also stressed on enhancing aesthetic appeal of both the four lanes and emphasised on the construction of tunnels to minimise unnecessary cutting of hills. He further said that construction work of the Shimla-Nauni road segment will commence after the monsoon and is expected to be completed by September, 2026.
Sukhu said that the construction work of Pinjore-Nalagarh-Baddi four lane would be speeded up to benefit the industries in these areas and issued directions to complete this project by the end of 2025. He also reviewed the Shimla bypass project, Shimla-Solan four-lane, widening and strengthening of the Mandi-Hamirpur and Paonta-Shillai roads.
Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma, Regional Officer of NHAI Abdul Basit and Engineer-in-Chief PWD NP Singh also attended the meeting.
