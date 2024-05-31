CM fears loss, levelling false charges: Kashyap

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 30

The BJP candidate from the Shimla Lok Sabha seat, Suresh Kashyap, today said, “Seeing the Congress losing the elections, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was levelling baseless and false allegations.”

Addressing workers during a Jan Sampark programme in the Rajgarh area of Sirmaur, Kashyap said, “The frustration of the CM was evident from the manner in which he was making irresponsible and defamatory statements.”

He added that this proves that the CM has still not risen from his student days, when one could get away by saying anything.

Kashyap said the CM had made a statement that Rs 55 lakh had been seized in Barsar which belonged to a BJP leader. “If that is true, he should give proof of the seizure by getting this amount deposited in the state treasury,” he said. He must also give proof as to whom did this money belong, he asserted.

Kashyap said frustration is evident in the Congress camp from the manner in which the Congress leaders were levelling baseless and false allegations. “The Congress has vitiated the poll discourse with highly derogatory and false narrative,” he said.

He demanded that the Congress must clarify its stance on the promises made by it during the 2022 Assembly polls. “The Congress is once again trying to mislead people by making false promises, whereas the Sukhu-led government has failed to fulfil the earlier 10 guarantees,” he said.

He also accused the ruling Congress government of trying to intimidate BJP supporters. Never before has “any ruling party misused the government machinery in this manner,” he added.

