‘CM gave pace to development in Hamirpur’

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 1

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had given pace to development in the district that was ignored by the previous BJP government.

Addressing various election meetings in the town here yesterday, Dharmani said the Chief Minister was proud of the district and wanted to turn it into a model district. He said the development projects, including construction of a bus stand, additional funding for the Medical College, establishment of e-bus depot, sports complex and development of a tourism centre, were initiated by the CM.

He said the CM announced a Rs 4,500-crore relief package for people affected by last year’s monsoon-induced disaster. Dharmani said Ashish Sharma had dishonoured th mandate. He urged voters to give a chance to Congress candidate Pushpender Verma.

