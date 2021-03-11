CM gets pat on back as BJP's 2-day meet ends

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, June 7

The state executive meeting of the BJP concluded with all praise and no grouse for the state government, led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, here today.

Ensuring welfare Projects worth thousands of crores of rupees will be completed in three months. No stone will be left unturned for people’s welfare. — Jai Ram Thakur, CM

In the meeting, BJP vice president Sudan Singh said the state government did a commendable work during Covid and also made the best use of the Centre’s schemes for the weaker section. The additional schemes started by the Jai Ram Government would pave path to victory in coming Assembly elections, he said.

BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna said party leaders and workers should take the programmes and the policies of the government to the people to strengthen the organisation at grassroots level.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said PM Narendra Modi had laid special emphasis on welfare and economic growth of poor in the country and Himachal had received special attention. He said the Central Government had started several schemes, including Ujjwala Yojana, Kisan Samman Nidhi and healthcare. He said the double-engine governments at the Centre and the state had brought prosperity to the weaker section. The rising popularity graph of the BJP reflects it, he added.

Former CM PK Dhumal said the meeting was a learning experience and it infused new energy in the leaders and workers. Thanking the PM and other leaders, CM Jai Ram Thakur said projects worth thousands of crores of rupees would be completed in three months.

Party’s chief spokesman Randheer Sharma said the BJP had drafted a road map for the upcoming elections.

The two-day meeting saw participation by BJP’s state president Suresh Kashyap, state co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, state organisational general secretary Pawan Rana, general secretaries Trilok Jamwal, Rakesh Jamwal and Trilok Kapoor, among others.