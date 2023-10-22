CM: Got no special package from Centre

Our Correspondent

Kullu, October 21

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu today said the Central Government had extended no special relief package in view of the rain disaster. BJP leaders were making false claims by thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing a relief package to Himachal, he added.

He launched Punrvaas’, a rehabilitation initiative for the disaster-hit families. Sukhu, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “We were hoping to get a special package and declaration of the calamity as a national disaster but the Union Government did nothing.”

He said the BJP did nothing except gaining political mileage of the natural disaster. He said: “If the Central Government wants to delay the relief package, the public will give a reply to the BJP in the elections.”

Sukhu said, “We started relasing relief funds to the affected families from our own resources within three months of the disaster. Despite the state being deep in debt, we announced a relief package of Rs 4,500 crore,”

Sukhu claimed that the government would bring the state’s economy back on track in four years. In 10 years, Himachal would be the most prosperous state of the country. Earlier, he released the first installment of Rs 3 lakh each through direct benefit transfer to 324 families totaling Rs 9.72 crore for the construction of houses.

Sukhu said when he reached Kullu amid the disaster, there was no electricity, no water and roads were broken. He himself supervised this rescue operation.

#BJP #Kullu #Narendra Modi #Sukhvinder Sukhu