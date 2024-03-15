Sukhvinder Sukhu: Himachal Govt preparing blueprint for tourism promotion in Palampur

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 14

Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government was preparing a blueprint for promoting tourism activities in Palampur. He added that since the Congress formed government, the development of Kangra district had been his priority.

Sukhu, while addressing a public meeting at Palampur, said, “We have taken a pledge to make Kangra the tourism capital of the state. To increase the footfall of domestic and international tourists, the Kangra airport is being expanded.”

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development works worth Rs 302.51 crore in Palampur.

He said that during the Rajya Sabha election, six rebel MLAs cross-voted in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan. “A sitting MLA from Kangra district played the main in cross-voting and betraying the government. Besides, on the day of voting on the Budget proposals, six rebel MLAs left for Panchkula in a helicopter under the protection of the CRPF and the Haryana Police. They were later shifted to Haridwar, Rishikesh and now were in Gurugram, busy making plans to topple the government in connivance with the BJP,” he added.

He said, “I have a long political career of 35 years and have struggled to reach where I am now. I can never think of conspiring against the party. I am used to such challenges and am not afraid of conspiracies.”

Sukhu assured people that adequate funds would be provided for the construction of the BDO office complex and an additional district-level court in Palampur. He also announced the construction of railway bridges over the Badehad-Patti road, Lingati Khad-Nagri Manimahesh road, Nagani-Lasedu Chimbalhar road and near GGDSD College at Rajpur in Palampur.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress government had decided that health and educational institutions would not be opened without proper staff, as was done by the previous BJP government for political gains ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail thanked the Chief Minister for dedicating developmental projects worth about Rs 250 crore to the people of Palampur.

Sukhu announced the upgrade of Panchrukhi sub-tehsil to tehsil, opening of the Block Medical Office (BMO) in Jaisinghpur and a Jal Shakti Department subdivision in Harsi and an ITI in Dhar area. He said that the Ayurvedic dispensary at Kosari would be upgraded to a 10-bed hospital while a 10-bed Ayurvedic hospital in Aalampur, veterinary hospitals at Khaira and Harsi at the cost of Rs 2 crore each.

Palampur hospital to get MRI machine, operating theatre

The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development works worth Rs 302.51 crore at Palampur in Kangra

He also inaugurated projects worth Rs 141 crore in the Jaisinghpur Assembly constituency

Adequate funds will be allocated for the martyr’s memorial in Palampur, he said.

An MRI machine to be installed and an operating theatre to be set up in Palampur hospital

He also announced a sewerage project for the city and the expansion of the OBC Bhawan and the Palampur bus stand

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Dharamsala #Kangra #Palampur #Rajya Sabha #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu