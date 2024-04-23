Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu: Govt to bear all medical expenses of Palampur stabbing victim

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 22

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today called on the family of the college girl student, who was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon at the local bus stand here on Saturday last. The victim is in a critical condition and is under treatment in the PGI, Chandigarh. Later, the Chief Minister also spoke to her father, who is with his daughter at the PGI.

The Chief Minister assured the distressed family members that justice would be done to them and the culprit would be given severe punishment. He said that he had spoken to the SP, Kangra, and taken first-hand information pertaining to the crime. He added that he had directed the SP to speed up investigation and file a challan in court at the earliest.

Sukhu told the victim’s family members that the state government would bear all expenses of her medical treatment at the PGI, Chandigarh. He said that he had asked the Deputy Director, PGI, Pankaj Rai, to coordinate with them and extend to them all possible help. He added that the government would also reimburse all expenses made by them till now.

Later, talking to The Tribune, the Chief Minister said that as soon as his Shimla office received a report about the incident, he contacted the Kangra administration and got the victim first shifted to Tanda medical college and later to the PGI, Chandigarh. His officers remained in touch with the PGI up to 2.50 am, till the girl was admitted to the emergency ward of the PGI, he added.

Sukhu said, “The government has taken the incident very seriously. All efforts will be made to strengthen law and order in Palampur and necessary steps will be initiated to overhaul the system soon so that such incidents do not recur.”

The Chief Minister said that it was shocking that the BJP was trying to get political mileage out of the incident. He added that it was a very sensitive issue and the BJP should not politicise it. He reminded the BJP that the hooch tragedy in Sundernagar (Mandi) had taken place during its regime in which 10 persons were killed. Later, nine persons were killed in a cracker factory at Una but the then BJP government took no action against the culprits in both incidents.

