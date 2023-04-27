CM helpline to go hi-tech

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 26

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said the Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline (1100) would be strengthened and made more accessible by adding new features to it.

He directed the Information Technology (IT) Department to develop a WhatsApp chatbot for the helpline, which would allow citizens to access real-time status updates on complaints, provide feedback, request callbacks and register new complaints. The chatbot would also provide information about various government schemes in Hindi and English.

He said, “The government plans to incorporate the latest technology in it to benefit people. The development of the chatbot is expected to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of the CM Helpline, making it easier for citizens to access information and lodge their complaints.”

He said the state government was also working towards integrating the helplines of all departments with the Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline, except for emergency services.

The helpline will also be utilised for monitoring stray cattle. The IT Department has developed a mobile application that enables users to take photos and provide location information about stray cattle, which will be shared with the local authorities so that they can track the animal and take appropriate action. This application will include features such as GPS tracking, geo-tagging and push notifications to ensure that authorities can respond quickly.

Sukhu said that these initiatives were indicative of the government’s commitment to improving public services.

