Himachal CM himself responsible for rebellion in Congress: Jai Ram Thakur

Dharamsala, April 15

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was blaming BJP for rebellion within his party, whereas he himself was responsible for the current state of affairs in his government.

Addressing a press conference here today, he said that technically the present Congress government had no right to continue in office. The government should have resigned as despite having 40 MLAs it lost the Rajya Sabha elections. The party could not have passed the Budget had it not illegally suspended 15 opposition MLAs in the House. It was due to the Chief Minister that six Congress MLAs rebelled against their party. A minister resigned and another was seen walking out of Cabinet meeting crying.

The HPCC president openly said that she was not happy with the working of the government and Congress workers at the ground level were feeling alienated. In such a scenario, the Chief Minister was himself responsible for the current state of affairs in his government and should not blame the BJP for it.

Jai Ram said the manifesto released by the BJP would help country develop at a fast pace. Instead of making false promises like other parties, the BJP has shown a roadmap how it will fulfil the promises made by it. The manifesto of BJP has the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he has fulfilled most of the promises made by the party 10 years ago.

The Prime Minister has given health guarantee to more than 50 crore Indians through Ayushman Bharat scheme. Now the scheme has been extended to people aged above 75. About 2 crore people have been given pucca houses and one crore more pucca houses would be given in the next five years. Home stay scheme has been announced for promoting tourism across the country.

He said that Modi had promised to provide free electricity to all in the country by promoting solar energy harvesting. Ram Temple had been built and inaugurated. The BJP, in its election manifesto, has promised to implement universal civil code in the country.

He said the BJP had won all four parliamentary seats in Himachal in 2019 and would repeat this feat. Jai Ram today campaigned in Dharamsala Assembly constituency for party candidate Sudhir Sharma and Lok Sabha candidate Rajiv Bhardwaj.

