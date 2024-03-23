CM hits out at BJP over IT Dept freezing Congress bank accounts

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 22

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today slammed the BJP government over the Income Tax Department freezing the bank accounts of the Congress party. Sukhu , accompanied by state Congress president Pratibha Singh in a press conference here today, said the BJP was using all kind of dirty tricks to win the Lok Sabha elections.

“The action has been taken at the behest of the Central government and it’s a violation of the democratic norms. But the Congress will not be deterred by this undemocratic action,” he said.

Sukhu said that the money in the frozen account was collected through donation and party membership fees. “It’s totally wrong and it’s being done to ensure that the Congress is not able to contest,” he said. Sukhu also condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that it was an insult of the office of Chief Minister to arrest an elected CM. “Political vendetta seems to the reason behind the arrest,” he said.

Asked about three Independent MLAs resigning from the Vidhan Sabha to join the BJP, he claimed that the Opposition was trying to grab power through money or intimidation. “It’s surprising that three Independent MLAs have resigned. Why would they do it if no money or pressure tactics were used?” said Sukhu.

The Chief Minister said these three MLAs came to Shimla to submit their resignation in a helicopter under the security cover of the CRPF. “The BJP using money and power for these MLAs is not right. They are playing with the sentiments of the people. It is an attempt to weaken the democracy,” he added.

Sukhu said that the issues in the Lok Sabha elections in Himachal would be different from other states. “The people of Himachal know that it is wrong to topple an elected government and they will vote against the BJP in the upcoming elections,” he added.

