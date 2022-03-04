LIVE BLOG

Himachal Pradesh Budget LIVE updates: Farm-oriented budget with thrust on agriculture and horticulture

Despite Covid impact, state expected to register growth of 8.3%, says CM

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is presenting Budget 2022-23 at Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Friday.  Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Partibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 4

It is a farm-oriented budget with thrust on agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry sectors.

13:30 04 Mar
Tax collections

CM said despite covid, the excise and tax collections had risen by 15 per cent to Rs 9,282 crore.
13:30 04 Mar
Roads

He said 1,500 kms roads will be made under PM Gramin Sadan Yojana.  CM announced an outlay of Rs 350 crore for periodical maintenance of roads to tourist destinations from six to three years.
12:52 04 Mar
Mukhya mantri mobile clinic

CM announces Mukhya Mantri Mobile Clinic scheme where one mobile clinic for basic treatments in every assembly segment will be provided. He said 500 posts of Assistant Medical Officers will be recruited to enhance doctors cadre. To promote tapping of solar energy, he announced several incentives.  He announced five major drinking water schemes, including one for AIIMS, Bilaspur.
12:27 04 Mar
Education department

CM announces budgetary allocation of Rs 8,412 crores for education department.
12:17 04 Mar
Pay hike for Mayor, Deputy Mayor

He announces hike in honorarium of Mayor MC to Rs 15,000, of Deputy Mayor to Rs 10,000, MC councillors to Rs 6,050, president of Nagar Panchayat to Rs 8,000 and for vice-chairman to Rs 6,500
12:12 04 Mar
Urban youth

CM announces Rs 5 crore for creating livelihood for urban youth while a Bill will be tabled in the assembly for fixing eligibility criterion.
12:11 04 Mar
Asahaya Bal Punarvas Yojana

CM announces a scheme Asahaya Bal Punarvas Yojana for rehabilitation of orphan and destitute children.
12:10 04 Mar
Panchayati Raj

CM announces an allocation of Rs 352 crores for Panchayati Raj institutions. He announced increase in honorarium of Chairman of Zila Parishad to Rs 15,000, Vice President Zila Parishad to Rs 10,000, Member ZP to Rs 6,000, President Panchayat Samiti to Rs 9,000, Vice-President of Panchayat Samiti to Rs 6,550, member PS to Rs 5,550, Pradhan Gram Panchayat to Rs 5,550 and UP Pradhan to Rs 3,500.
12:01 04 Mar
Widow remarriage grant up

CM hiked the grant given for widow remarriage from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000.
12:01 04 Mar
1,000 new buildings for Anganwaris

He announced construction of 1,000 new buildings for Anganwaris at a cost of Rs 70 crores. He said Model Anganwari Kendra’s will be set up at a cost of Rs 32 crore.
12:00 04 Mar
Gender Budget

CM announces creating a Gender Budget and preparing an action plan with the help of Niti Ayog for women and new-born children.
11:58 04 Mar
Pension of destitute women

CM announces hike in pension of destitute women from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,150, for those between 60 to 79 years up from Rs 850 to Rs 1,100 and for those above 70 years and disabled from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,700.  He said Rs 1,300 crore would be spent in the budget on providing social security pension to 7.50 lakh eligible persons.
11:56 04 Mar
60 years old age eligible for pension

CM announces reduction in old-age pension from 65 to 60 years, irrespective of income criteria. He announced that social security pensions were being given to 6.35 lakh and 40,000 new persons will be added to the list this year in 2022-23. 
11:56 04 Mar
Animal Husbandry department

CM announces a budgetary allocation of Rs 72 crore for the Animal Husbandry department and incentives for purchase boats and nets for fisherman.
11:51 04 Mar
Five new gau sadans

CM announces setting up of five new Gau Sadans and enhanced the amount being given for maintenance of one cow from Rs 500 to Rs 700 for NGO’s. Seven mobile veterinary vans will be started at a cost of Rs 7 crore.
11:48 04 Mar
Horticulture schemes

CM announces several schemes in the Horticulture sector like two Centre of excellence at a cost of Rs 18 crore and made an outlay of Rs 540 crores for the Horticulture sector.
11:47 04 Mar
Anaj mandis

CM announces setting up of anaj mandi’s at Rampur, Una, Bilaspur and Kangra at a cost is Rs 15 crore. 
11:44 04 Mar
3 free LPG cylinders

CM says Ujjawala and Grahini Suvidha Yojana schemes would be continued and three free LPG cylinders would be provided for which an allocation of Rs 70 crore was being made in the budget.
11:43 04 Mar
MLA Development Fund

CM announces enhancement of MLA Area Development Fund from Rs 1.80 crore to two crore and MLA’s Discretionary Fund.
11:42 04 Mar
3,452 NABARD schemes executed

CM says as compared to execution of 789 schemes worth Rs 3,200 crores under NABARD during 5 year Congress rule, in the last four years we have executed 3,452 schemes.
11:39 04 Mar
8.3 pc growth

CM Thakur says despite Covid, state is expected to register a growth of 8.3 per cent in this financial despite a negative growth of minus 6.2 percent in 2020-21.
11:38 04 Mar
Budget speech begins

Chief Minister starts his budget speech in the Vidhan Sabha as he presents the budget proposals for the financial year 2022-23.

