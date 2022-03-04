Himachal Pradesh Budget LIVE updates: Farm-oriented budget with thrust on agriculture and horticulture

Pension of destitute women

CM announces hike in pension of destitute women from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,150, for those between 60 to 79 years up from Rs 850 to Rs 1,100 and for those above 70 years and disabled from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,700. He said Rs 1,300 crore would be spent in the budget on providing social security pension to 7.50 lakh eligible persons.