Himachal Pradesh Budget LIVE updates: Farm-oriented budget with thrust on agriculture and horticulture

Partibha Chauhan
Shimla, March 4
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is presenting Budget 2022-23 at Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Friday.
It is a farm-oriented budget with thrust on agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry sectors.
CM said despite covid, the excise and tax collections had risen by 15 per cent to Rs 9,282 crore.
He said 1,500 kms roads will be made under PM Gramin Sadan Yojana. CM announced an outlay of Rs 350 crore for periodical maintenance of roads to tourist destinations from six to three years.
CM announces Mukhya Mantri Mobile Clinic scheme where one mobile clinic for basic treatments in every assembly segment will be provided. He said 500 posts of Assistant Medical Officers will be recruited to enhance doctors cadre. To promote tapping of solar energy, he announced several incentives. He announced five major drinking water schemes, including one for AIIMS, Bilaspur.
CM announces budgetary allocation of Rs 8,412 crores for education department.
He announces hike in honorarium of Mayor MC to Rs 15,000, of Deputy Mayor to Rs 10,000, MC councillors to Rs 6,050, president of Nagar Panchayat to Rs 8,000 and for vice-chairman to Rs 6,500
CM announces Rs 5 crore for creating livelihood for urban youth while a Bill will be tabled in the assembly for fixing eligibility criterion.
CM announces a scheme Asahaya Bal Punarvas Yojana for rehabilitation of orphan and destitute children.
CM announces an allocation of Rs 352 crores for Panchayati Raj institutions. He announced increase in honorarium of Chairman of Zila Parishad to Rs 15,000, Vice President Zila Parishad to Rs 10,000, Member ZP to Rs 6,000, President Panchayat Samiti to Rs 9,000, Vice-President of Panchayat Samiti to Rs 6,550, member PS to Rs 5,550, Pradhan Gram Panchayat to Rs 5,550 and UP Pradhan to Rs 3,500.
CM hiked the grant given for widow remarriage from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000.
He announced construction of 1,000 new buildings for Anganwaris at a cost of Rs 70 crores. He said Model Anganwari Kendra’s will be set up at a cost of Rs 32 crore.
CM announces creating a Gender Budget and preparing an action plan with the help of Niti Ayog for women and new-born children.
CM announces hike in pension of destitute women from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,150, for those between 60 to 79 years up from Rs 850 to Rs 1,100 and for those above 70 years and disabled from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,700. He said Rs 1,300 crore would be spent in the budget on providing social security pension to 7.50 lakh eligible persons.
CM announces reduction in old-age pension from 65 to 60 years, irrespective of income criteria. He announced that social security pensions were being given to 6.35 lakh and 40,000 new persons will be added to the list this year in 2022-23.
CM announces a budgetary allocation of Rs 72 crore for the Animal Husbandry department and incentives for purchase boats and nets for fisherman.
CM announces setting up of five new Gau Sadans and enhanced the amount being given for maintenance of one cow from Rs 500 to Rs 700 for NGO’s. Seven mobile veterinary vans will be started at a cost of Rs 7 crore.
CM announces several schemes in the Horticulture sector like two Centre of excellence at a cost of Rs 18 crore and made an outlay of Rs 540 crores for the Horticulture sector.
CM announces setting up of anaj mandi’s at Rampur, Una, Bilaspur and Kangra at a cost is Rs 15 crore.
CM says Ujjawala and Grahini Suvidha Yojana schemes would be continued and three free LPG cylinders would be provided for which an allocation of Rs 70 crore was being made in the budget.
CM announces enhancement of MLA Area Development Fund from Rs 1.80 crore to two crore and MLA’s Discretionary Fund.
CM says as compared to execution of 789 schemes worth Rs 3,200 crores under NABARD during 5 year Congress rule, in the last four years we have executed 3,452 schemes.
CM Thakur says despite Covid, state is expected to register a growth of 8.3 per cent in this financial despite a negative growth of minus 6.2 percent in 2020-21.
Chief Minister starts his budget speech in the Vidhan Sabha as he presents the budget proposals for the financial year 2022-23.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces seize Europe's biggest Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
Himachal Pradesh Budget LIVE updates: Farm-oriented budget with thrust on agriculture and horticulture
Despite Covid impact, state expected to register growth of 8...
‘Coffin takes more space in plane’: BJP MLA's shocker on student killed in Ukraine
Arvind Bellad says instead of a coffin, nearly eight to 10 p...
Russia-Ukraine War: Indian student reportedly shot at in Kyiv, says VK Singh
Singh is in Poland currently to facilitate the evacuation of...
Supreme Court to hear on March 11 plea for cancellation of bail of Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur case
A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana takes note of the ...