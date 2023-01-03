CM in Delhi to finalise Speaker

Subhash Rajta
Shimla, January 2
Ahead of the Winter Session scheduled to be held in Dharamsala from January 4 to 6, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu headed for New Delhi today after inaugurating the Winter Carnival in Manali.
The Congress has not been able to finalise candidates for the posts of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, both of whom will be elected on the second day of the session on January 5. It’s quite evident that the Chief Minister has gone to New Delhi to finalise the candidates in consultation with central party leaders. Rumours are rife that senior MLAs are not showing much interest in the two constitutional posts and are more interested in ministerial berths.
“The Speaker will be elected on January 5. So, the Chief Minister will definitely discuss the issue with the party leaders in Delhi,” said a Congress leader. “Also, the Chief Minister has said in the past that the Cabinet expansion can be done immediately after the Winter Session. So, there can be a discussion about the Cabinet expansion as well with senior party leaders,” he added.
In Delhi, Sukhu, however, said that he had come to invite Rajeev Shukla, party state in-charge, to Dharamsala for the ‘Abhaar Rally’ scheduled tomorrow.
The BJP has been attacking the Congress for its inability to form a full Cabinet. With the BJP’s attacks getting sharper, the Chief Minister will be under pressure to expand the Cabinet at the earliest.
Has invited Shukla to Dharamsala rally
I have come to invite Rajeev Shukla, party state in-charge, to Dharamsala for the ‘Abhaar Rally’ scheduled for Tuesday. — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister
