Himachal CM inaugurated projects initiated during BJP govt, alleges ex-MLA

Palampur, March 15

Senior BJP leader and former MLA from Jaisinghpur Ravinder Ravi Dhiman today said most of the development projects inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during his visit to Jaisinghpur yesterday were sanctioned and completed during the BJP government, but could not be inaugurated because of the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct in November 2022.

Law and order has deteriorated Ever since the Congress government came power, the law and order situation in Jaisinghpur has deteriorated, anti-social elements have become active in the area and drug trade has flourished. There is a spurt in the cases of theft and other crimes. — Ravinder Ravi Dhiman, ex-mla

While addressing a press conference here this evening, Ravi Dhiman said the Lift Water Supply Scheme inaugurated by the CM was constructed under the Jal Jivan Mission during the BJP regime with a cost of Rs 11 crore and its foundation stone was also laid by the former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and the funds for this scheme were sanctioned by the Government of India.

He said the CM also laid a foundation stone for Rajeev Gandhi Day Boarding Model School, this education institution was also sanctioned during the previous government and was named as Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya. However, the Congress government changed its name.

Dhiman alleged that ever since the Congress government came to power, the law and order situation in Jaisinghpur had deteriorated, anti-social elements have become active in the area and drug trade had flourished. There is a spurt in the cases of theft and other crimes. Recently, a youth was attacked and got seriously injured, he is still undergoing treatment at Tanda Medical College.

He added that despite the ban on mining in Beas and its tributaries, large scale illegal mining goes on unabated in broad daylight with the help of heavy machinery like Poklane. No action was initiated after repeated complaints to the police and Mining Department. He said the local authorities hardly acted against the offenders as they were sheltered by local politicians. He said because of the functioning of stone crushers, students were unable to study, and the elders could not sleep.

Hundreds of people in the region were suffering from pulmonary diseases and eye ailments. The Pollution Control Board has failed to implement the norms laid down for the functioning of stone crushers in Jaisinghpur, Dhiman said.

