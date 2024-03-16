Himachal CM inaugurated projects initiated during BJP govt, alleges ex-MLA

Palampur, March 15
Senior BJP leader and former MLA from Jaisinghpur Ravinder Ravi Dhiman today said most of the development projects inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during his visit to Jaisinghpur yesterday were sanctioned and completed during the BJP government, but could not be inaugurated because of the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct in November 2022.
Law and order has deteriorated
Ever since the Congress government came power, the law and order situation in Jaisinghpur has deteriorated, anti-social elements have become active in the area and drug trade has flourished. There is a spurt in the cases of theft and other crimes. — Ravinder Ravi Dhiman, ex-mla
While addressing a press conference here this evening, Ravi Dhiman said the Lift Water Supply Scheme inaugurated by the CM was constructed under the Jal Jivan Mission during the BJP regime with a cost of Rs 11 crore and its foundation stone was also laid by the former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and the funds for this scheme were sanctioned by the Government of India.
He said the CM also laid a foundation stone for Rajeev Gandhi Day Boarding Model School, this education institution was also sanctioned during the previous government and was named as Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya. However, the Congress government changed its name.
Dhiman alleged that ever since the Congress government came to power, the law and order situation in Jaisinghpur had deteriorated, anti-social elements have become active in the area and drug trade had flourished. There is a spurt in the cases of theft and other crimes. Recently, a youth was attacked and got seriously injured, he is still undergoing treatment at Tanda Medical College.
He added that despite the ban on mining in Beas and its tributaries, large scale illegal mining goes on unabated in broad daylight with the help of heavy machinery like Poklane. No action was initiated after repeated complaints to the police and Mining Department. He said the local authorities hardly acted against the offenders as they were sheltered by local politicians. He said because of the functioning of stone crushers, students were unable to study, and the elders could not sleep.
Hundreds of people in the region were suffering from pulmonary diseases and eye ailments. The Pollution Control Board has failed to implement the norms laid down for the functioning of stone crushers in Jaisinghpur, Dhiman said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...
Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha produced before Delhi court
Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...
Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea
Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...
Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton
The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well