CM invites Himachalis in UAE to invest in IT, food processing

PTI

Shimla, September 29

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday invited Himachalis living in the UAE to invest in the state’s green sector, tourism, green hydrogen, food processing, information and technology and solar power.

Sukhu, during a virtual interaction with Himachalis residing in the UAE, emphasised on the crucial role the diaspora played in the state’s progress. He assured them of government support in their investment in these sectors, a statement issued here said.

He said that the Himachalis living in the UAE were “ambassadors of the state’s rich culture”. “Himachal Pradesh is your home and you can always reach out for help if you encounter any difficulty,” he added.

Sukhu said, “The development of the tourism sector is one of the priorities of the government and Kangra district is set to become the tourism capital of the state. For this purpose, infrastructure upgrades are already underway, including the expansion of the Kangra airport, setting up of heliports in every district and improvement of road connectivity.”

He said that the government was committed to making Himachal self-reliant in the next four years and one of the country’s most prosperous states in the next 10 years.

He said that the government was providing 50 per cent subsidy for setting up solar power projects and for the purchase of e-buses, e-trucks and e-taxis to create employment opportunities for the youth.

The Himachali community in the UAE, in collaboration with Team Ek Prayas, presented a cheque for Rs 11 lakh to the Chief Minister towards the Apada Rahat Kosh-2023. Sukhu also accepted their invitation to visit Dubai in the near future.

