CM: Issue certificates to orphans by Nov 7

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 19

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed all Deputy Commissioners to issue certificates to orphans by November 7 for the implementation of the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Scheme (MMSAS). This government programme offers comprehensive support to over 4,000 orphans.

Sukhu said, “Our government has enacted a legislation designating orphans as children of the state, establishing a legal responsibility for the government to act as their guardians. Benefits amounting to Rs 4.68 crore have already been disbursed to eligible orphans.”

Under the MMSAS, Rs 1.12 crore has been provided for 1,199 children residing in Child Care Institutions and deposited in the recurring deposit accounts, jointly operated with the District Child Protection Officer.

Sukhu said, “The scheme provides Rs 1,000 per month to children aged up to 14 years and Rs 2,500 per month to children in the 15-18 age group. Besides, 48 beneficiaries have received financial aid for higher education with Rs 15.52 lakh allocated for institutional fees and Rs 11.52 lakh for personal expenses (Rs 4,000 per month per person).”

