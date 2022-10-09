CM Jai Ram Thakur reviews preparations for PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Chamba

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 8

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chamba on October 13.

Thakur, presiding over a meeting, directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit to aspirational district Chamba. He said the Prime Minister would inaugurate the 180 MW Bajoli hydroelectric project and lay the foundation stone of the 48 MW Chanju-III and 30.5 MW Deothal Chanju hydroelectric projects. He would also launch the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana-III (PMGSY-III).

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister would address a public meeting at famous Chamba Chowgan. He directed the authorities concerned to also make adequate arrangements for common people. “Proper arrangements must be made to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of vehicular traffic to avoid inconvenience to the public,” he added.

He directed Public Works Department (PWD) officials to ensure proper maintenance of roads leading to Chamba town, besides making elaborate arrangements of parking for buses and other vehicles in and around the town. He also directed the authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted water supply in the town, besides undertaking a special cleanliness campaign in Chamba.

Later, the Chief Minister had a meeting with the BJP office-bearers of Chamba. Deputy Commissioner DC Rana gave a detailed presentation regarding the preparedness for the PM’s visit. SP, Chamba, Abhishek Yadav gave a detailed presentation regarding the traffic plan.

Deputy Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha Hansraj, Bhattiyat MLA Vikram Jaryal, Chamba MLA Pawan Nayar and Chairman of Woolfed Trilok Kapoor attended the meeting.