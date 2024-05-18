 CM: Jai Ram Thakur’s mission to topple Himachal govt failed : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
CM: Jai Ram Thakur’s mission to topple Himachal govt failed

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with Congress candidate from Sujanpur Ranjit Rana in Hamirpur on Friday.



Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 17

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is a proven flop director and his two political films could not perform well on the box office, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while addressing a public meeting in favour of Ranjit Singh Rana, Congress candidate for the Sujanpur Assembly byelection, at Kheri village near here today.

Rajinder Rana ‘sought favour’ for his crusher

Rajinder Rana had never come to me for the development of the Sujanpur segment but asked only for environment clearance for his stone crusher at Naina Tikkar and for the construction a road to his hotel in Rajgarh. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister

He said that the BJP lost the Vidhan Sabha elections in 2022 and “Jai Ram Thakur’s mission 50 was a big flop as the BJP could win only 25 seats”. In February 2024, Jai Ram had tried to topple the Congress government with the mission lotus but again failed, he added.

He alleged that Rajinder Rana had sold himself but failed in his designs.

Sukhu said that Rajinder Rana tried to avoid his visits to the Sujanpur constituency to meet disaster-affected people. He added that he himself planed a tour of the disaster-affected areas and released Rs 8 crore for disaster management and Rs 100 crore for the restoration of roads in the constituency.

He said that Rajinder even did not address the stray cattle issue in the constituency while the government had released Rs 50 crore for the fencing of cultivated fields of farmers.

The Chief Minister suggested people to ask Rajinder Rana that why he did not visit Sujanpur for one month after betraying the Congress and them.

He sought vote and support for Ranjit Rana, who had served in the Indian Army with devotion and courage. He said that the Congress candidate was honest but the BJP candidate now stands exposed. He added that Ranjit Rana comes from a humble family and understands the problems of the poor and the needy.

Sukhu said that this election was a contest between a traitor and a loyalist so people must vote with wisdom. He added that this was the time to restore the glory of Sujanpur. The Chief Minister urged people to elect Rajinder Rana as MLA and he would ensure the development and prosperity of the constituency.

Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar, Bhoranj MLA Suresh Kumar, Congress Candidate Ranjit Singh Rana, former CPS Anita Verma and Chairman of KCC Bank Kuldeep Singh Pathania were present on the occasion.

#Congress #Hamirpur #Jai Ram Thakur #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu


