CM joins citizens to watch World Cup final

Shimla, November 19
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu joined common people on the Mall Road here today to watch the India-Australia World Cup final match on a big LED screen.
The CM was accompanied by Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, MLAs Harish Janartha and Suresh Kumar and Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan.
Earlier, Sukhu inaugurated a vibrant mural near the police control room, which is a creation of Prof Him Chatterjee. The mural, which captures the folk culture of various districts of the state, has been crafted by artisans from West Bengal.
While watching the match, the Chief Minister reiterated the significance of tourism and hydropower generation as pivotal revenue streams for the state. He said that the government was laying special focus on increasing the tourist footfall in the state.
