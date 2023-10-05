CM lauds HPSEDC for Rs 200 crore turnover

PTI

Shimla, October 5

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has praised the Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation for its record turnover of Rs 200 crore-plus.

Presiding over the 106th meeting of the Board of Directors of HPSEDC Wednesday evening, he said that the HPSEDC has achieved a significant milestone by improving its financial graph and recorded a net profit of Rs 8.16 crore and a total turnover exceeding Rs 200 crore in 2022-23, a statement issued here on Thursday said.

Sukhu in the meeting asked the corportation to encourage AI-based projects and stressed on the green technologies for transparency in the government's work.

He also expressed his satisfaction at the corporation's work becoming completely automated and online.

