CM lauds HPSEDC for Rs 200 crore turnover

Shimla, October 5
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has praised the Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation for its record turnover of Rs 200 crore-plus.
Presiding over the 106th meeting of the Board of Directors of HPSEDC Wednesday evening, he said that the HPSEDC has achieved a significant milestone by improving its financial graph and recorded a net profit of Rs 8.16 crore and a total turnover exceeding Rs 200 crore in 2022-23, a statement issued here on Thursday said.
Sukhu in the meeting asked the corportation to encourage AI-based projects and stressed on the green technologies for transparency in the government's work.
He also expressed his satisfaction at the corporation's work becoming completely automated and online.
