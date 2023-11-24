Himachal CM launches AI-based platform to ensure data-driven systemic change in all schools

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 23

Himachal today became the fourth state to launch the Vidhya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), an online platform that offered real-time data relating to the education sector. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the VSK, set up in partnership with Conve Genius, an EdTech social enterprise, from his official residence here.

Sukhu said that the VSK would enable technology and data-driven systemic change in all schools of the state. “Through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and governance, children will be equipped with powerful visualisations to enhance decision-making capabilities and improve learning outcomes,” he added.

Sukhu said, “It will support all students, teachers and administrators with right insights, content and updated information at the right time.” He added that the VSK would host a range of conversational AI chatbots on Swift Chat, which would act like digital buddies guiding students, assisting teachers and providing valuable data for administrators.

He said, “It will present dashboards and reports for districts, blocks, and individual schools. The real-time data will offer insights into students’ progress, teacher training and overall school performance. Teachers will be able to tweak their teaching strategies based on real-time feedback.” He added that innovative reforms and advanced technologies were being implemented in the education sector to meet future challenges.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that the VSK would strengthen the teaching-learning process and also create a brighter future for every student in the state. According to a Samagra Shiksha official, the VSK would integrate data coming from various sources. “It will ensure there’s no repetition of data and duplication of programmes and schemes,” he added.

